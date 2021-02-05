Creative Planning Sells 1,950 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $70.59 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

