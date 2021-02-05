Creative Planning Sells 814 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

