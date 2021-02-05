Creative Planning Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after purchasing an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

