Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. 501,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 756,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 85.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

