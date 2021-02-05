Credit Suisse Group Lowers BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $27.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.