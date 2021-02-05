Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. AMS has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

