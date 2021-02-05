Credit Suisse Group Trims Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Target Price to $20.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.
NYSE:COG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 116,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67.
About Cabot Oil & Gas
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
