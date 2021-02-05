Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Shares Up 1.9%

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.85. 676,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 945,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

