Creditcoin Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $486.12 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.48 or 1.00374975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00031597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,477 coins and its circulating supply is 582,712,247 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.