Credits Trading Up 37.1% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $94,617.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

