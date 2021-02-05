Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 25,837 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

