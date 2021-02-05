CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,995.54

CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,995.54 and traded as high as $3,202.00. CRH plc (CRH.L) shares last traded at $3,166.00, with a volume of 996,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get CRH plc (CRH.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,189.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,995.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for CRH plc (CRH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH plc (CRH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.