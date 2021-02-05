Critical Comparison: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) vs. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 106.65 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -65.88

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -57.82% -49.63% Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49%

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Twist Bioscience 0 1 3 0 2.75

Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 54.97%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the activation of cancer-killing drugs to the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and a research agreement with the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreement with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

