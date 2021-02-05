Critical Comparison: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Protective Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.87 $425.10 million $8.16 14.04 Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.45 $7.35 million N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 6.35% 10.90% 2.54% Protective Insurance -0.82% -0.47% -0.10%

Risk & Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Hanover Insurance Group and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $123.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Protective Insurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018.Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.