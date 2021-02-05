Critical Comparison: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -1.13% 1.27% 0.58% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 4.34, meaning that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Stoneridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stoneridge and ATC Venture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 2 1 0 2.33 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stoneridge presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.64%. Given Stoneridge’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stoneridge and ATC Venture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $834.29 million 0.94 $60.29 million $1.47 19.82 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Summary

Stoneridge beats ATC Venture Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment design, manufacture and sell vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. It serves in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

