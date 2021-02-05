Critical Survey: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) versus Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -10.06, suggesting that its share price is 1,106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flux Power and Hoku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 11.90 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -5.98 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flux Power and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.39%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Hoku.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flux Power beats Hoku on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Hoku Company Profile

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

