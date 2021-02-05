CROAT Market Cap Reaches $160,611.81 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $160,611.81 and approximately $194.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 37.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,184,831 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

