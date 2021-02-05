Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.33

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.33 and traded as high as $69.75. Cryoport shares last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 263,596 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -119.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

