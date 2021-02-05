Cryptaur Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $477.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

