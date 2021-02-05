Crypto Sports Market Cap Achieves $389,776.21 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $389,776.21 and approximately $453.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

