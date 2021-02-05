Crypto Village Accelerator Price Down 68.4% Over Last 7 Days (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $84,190.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 68.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

