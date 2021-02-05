CryptoBonusMiles Price Hits $0.0001 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $353,600.98 and approximately $11,678.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 250.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.51 or 0.01351501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07500575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006296 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

