CryptoCarbon 1-Day Volume Hits $1,174.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $204,558.02 and $1,174.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

