Cryptopay Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.31 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $784.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

