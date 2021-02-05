CryptoPing Market Cap Hits $3.84 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $39,255.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00165751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00066695 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00083052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00239470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045850 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

