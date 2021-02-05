CSFB Reiterates “C$56.00” Price Target for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) received a C$56.00 target price from research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.20.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

Shares of NPI traded up C$2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 672,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The firm has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.89. Northland Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8757908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.