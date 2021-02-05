CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of CSX worth $44,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. 126,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

