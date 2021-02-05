Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Cubic worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cubic by 350.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of CUB opened at $63.24 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.