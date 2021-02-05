Cubiex (CBIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,930.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex has a total market cap of $377,234.28 and $5,930.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cubiex has traded up 58.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00170932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00066956 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00080473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00230685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

