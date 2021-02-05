CUDOS Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $1.07 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00165784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063264 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00228352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042382 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,542,333 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

