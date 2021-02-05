Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.53. 3,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

