Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $258.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.65.
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $232.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
