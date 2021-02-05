Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $258.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.65.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $232.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

