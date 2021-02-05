Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,888. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

