CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 9.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $120.72 and last traded at $120.43. Approximately 1,031,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 751,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $17,241,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $7,905,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $3,220,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

