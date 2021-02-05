CURO Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 835 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,013% compared to the average volume of 75 put options.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,304 shares of company stock worth $1,424,701. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $708.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

