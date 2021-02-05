Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.96

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $10.94. Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 11,162 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.27.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CXI)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, international wire transfer and electronic payments, traveler's cheques, foreign check clearing, and issuing foreign bank drafts.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Corp. (CXI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International Corp. (CXI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.