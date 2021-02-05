Curtis E. Garner Sells 5,062 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CMG traded up $27.33 on Friday, reaching $1,506.88. The stock had a trading volume of 309,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,380. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,553.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,427.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,303.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,492.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.