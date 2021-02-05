Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams Sells 4,005 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00.

On Monday, November 16th, David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

NYSE:CW traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.72. 167,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

