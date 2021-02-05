Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 68% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 68% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $701.14 million and $480.84 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00008658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.01295325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.59 or 0.06419033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020756 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,426,427,293 coins and its circulating supply is 215,198,115 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

