Curve DAO Token Price Tops $3.29 on Top Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $710.08 million and approximately $546.03 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00008377 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.44 or 0.06102810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,426,604,277 coins and its circulating supply is 215,594,854 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

