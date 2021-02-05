CustomContractNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $27,918.64 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 95.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 90.5% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $27,918.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.00402892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.