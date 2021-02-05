CUTcoin Trading 89.1% Higher Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $187.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 89.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00227274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009736 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007575 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 132,200,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,200,934 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars.

