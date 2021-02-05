Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.87

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 218512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

