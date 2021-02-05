cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Hits $51.90 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $51.90 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,189.75 or 0.13637436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00157927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00236569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00044923 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

