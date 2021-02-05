cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $49.68 million and $1.23 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $4,968.15 or 0.12771647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00167532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063944 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00229729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042588 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

