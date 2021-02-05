CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

