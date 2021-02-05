CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $15,256.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

