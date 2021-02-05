CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Reaches $7.80 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00408962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,143.72 or 0.99948228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.