Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Up 0.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 1,164,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 394,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cybin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

