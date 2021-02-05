Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 13.1%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.45. 1,673,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,270,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $60,522.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

